These Three Teams Reportedly Made Run At Bradley Beal Before Trade

Bradley Beal had his choice of landing spot given the no-trade clause in his contract, and the longtime Washington Wizards guard reportedly opted for a Western Conference contender over a pair of Eastern Conference foes.

According to both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Beal is expected to be traded from the Wizards to the Phoenix Suns. The full terms of the deal, in large part because of the situation involving Chris Paul, could take days to be finalized but all expect Beal to head to the desert.

Beal reportedly chose the Suns over the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, according to Charania.

Miami was heavily linked to Beal, and Phoenix reportedly had “serious negations” with Pat Riley and company. And when those conversations were being held Saturday is when Milwaukee re-entered the picture and made a run at Beal, pitching the one-time All-NBA selection on joining the Bucks, per Charania.

“Ultimately, Beal picked the Suns over multiple other trade scenarios, including Miami, Milwaukee and Sacramento,” Charania wrote for The Athletic on Sunday evening.

When the trade is finalized, Beal will join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, forming a star-studded trio with Paul on his way out. The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to try and pursue a reunion with Paul, should he want to avoid the nation’s capital and join a contender.