NBA Rumors: These Title Contenders Finalists For Bradley Beal Trade

The suitors for Bradley Beal reportedly have narrowed down to two teams.

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are finalists for a Beal trade with the latter a “serious threat” for the All-NBA guard, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Wizards reportedly are working with Beal, who has a no-trade clause, on the right deal for all sides as Washington transitions into a rebuild.

The Boston Celtics long have been linked to Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, but the Green reportedly are set to keep Jaylen Brown and not pursue the three-time All-Star.

The Suns appear to be set to move on from Chris Paul, though new head coach Frank Vogel has cooled down that idea. However, with Beal’s large contract, he signed last season, players like Paul, Deandre Ayton, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro likely are being discussed by the three teams.

However, the Heat hope to acquire Beal without including Herro, according to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. Victor Oladipo likely will be shipped with Lowry in a potential trade.

It’s possible a Beal trade will be a multi-team deal that moves multiple vital players to different franchises. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted Beal is unlikely to be traded for multiple first-round picks, like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell yielded last season.

Adding more teams to a trade would help the Wizards acquire more assets for their rebuild and get salaries to work in a deal.

A scenario that wouldn’t be ideal for the Celtics is if the Heat were to acquire Beal. Miami needed more scoring during its NBA Finals run, and that’s exactly what the veteran guard would bring.

There also is a chance, if this is a multi-team deal, that Chris Paul finds his way to South Beach. Herro and Lowry would be shipped out to either Washington or Phoenix and while Paul is in the twilight of his career, that’s another fight that would not be ideal for Boston.

Beal’s no-trade clause adds more complexity to a deal. He has full say on where he gets traded to and what he gets traded for. But it appears NBA fans will see a “Big Three” of Beal, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler or Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.