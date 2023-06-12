Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out three batters, and pushed Boston to a series win over their AL East rival Yankees. For this reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!
After the Red Sox drove home the game-winning run in the top of the tenth inning, Bello picked up his second win of the season and improved his season-ERA to a solid 3.78, almost a whole earned-run lower from last season’s average of 4.71.
Bello has been finding his groove as of late and has not surrendered a home run in his last three starts.
For more on Bello’s strong performance against the Yanks, make sure to check out the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare!
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images