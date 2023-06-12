Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out three batters, and pushed Boston to a series win over their AL East rival Yankees. For this reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!

After the Red Sox drove home the game-winning run in the top of the tenth inning, Bello picked up his second win of the season and improved his season-ERA to a solid 3.78, almost a whole earned-run lower from last season’s average of 4.71.

Bello has been finding his groove as of late and has not surrendered a home run in his last three starts.

For more on Bello’s strong performance against the Yanks, make sure to check out the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare!