What Chris Martin Was Thinking During High-Pressure Save Vs. Yankees

Chris Martin collected his first save in a Red Sox uniform Sunday night, and it helped Boston secure one of its most important wins of the season to date.

After closer Kenley Jansen tossed a clean ninth inning at Yankee Stadium and Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run in the top half of the 10th, the Red Sox called on Martin to lock down the door and notch a series win over the Bronx Bombers. The veteran right-hander did exactly that, striking out two of the three batters he saw while leaving the Yankees’ automatic runner stranded at third base.

Martin’s much-needed save surely made for an enjoyable journey back to Boston for Alex Cora’s club. And that trip home was all Martin was thinking about when he handled the 10th in the Bronx.

“We get to go home now,” Martin told reporters after the Red Sox’s 3-2 win, per The Boston Gloe. “That’s all I was thinking in my mind was in this game, so we could get on a flight and go home.”

Monday marks the start of a six-game homestand for Boston, which kicks off with a three-game set against Colorado. And once the Red Sox are finished with the Rockies, they’ll once again go toe-to-toe with the Yankees in what figures to be another exciting weekend series.