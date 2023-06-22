The Boston Celtics pulled a jaw-dropping move, both in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and moving on from Marcus Smart after nine seasons.

Pulling the trigger addressed Boston’s obvious front-court weakness, which came into play both throughout the regular season and during the playoffs. That’s clear. However, did it speak greater volumes beyond just that from those in the Celtics’ front office? Longtime NBA reporter Brian Windhorst explained his interpretation of the Porzingis move from Boston’s perspective.

“They are changing the shape of their team in making this trade, but they are also admitting that the shape of their team wasn’t a championship team,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday. “The way that their mix didn’t work. One of the things about that team — and I don’t think it’s because of Marcus — for some reason that team has focus problems. They also have a bit of a roster balance problem.”

Smart’s run comes to an end after Boston drafted him at No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA draft. That run, peaked by Smart’s Defensive Player of the Year victory in 2022, featured five trips to the East Conference finals and one NBA Finals appearance, making him one of Boston’s most beloved athletes. The 29-year-old embodied the blue-collar workhorse playstyle that Celtics nation appreciated.

“I have absolutely immense respect for Marcus Smart,” Windhorst explained. “I want him on my team. I’ve been in the (Celtics) locker room after huge wins and listened to him. I’ve been in the locker room after terrible losses and listened to him. He is the definition of a leader in the way he plays.”

Now heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart has the opportunity to fulfill that same role, remaining part of a championship-contending team. Getting way too big for their britches all throughout last season, Smart can slide back into that same leadership role he performed in Boston, again with expectations in place.