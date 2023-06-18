A replacement for Tanner Houck wasn’t the only active roster decision the Red Sox needed to make Sunday morning.

A few hours before the start of the doubleheader opener against the New York Yankees, Boston placed Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list due to the facial fracture he suffered Friday night. Houck’s movement to the IL prompted a promotion for Kaleb Ort, who will start Game 1 against the Bronx Bombers.

In the very same announcement, the Red Sox revealed Chris Murphy will be their 27th man for the doubleheader. Per Major League Baseball rules, both Boston and New York were permitted to add an additional player to their active roster for the day-night affair.

This marks Murphy’s second recall of the season. The Red Sox first brought up the 25-year-old June 6 and he made his big league debut the following day in Cleveland. Murphy logged 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Guardians in which he only allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.

