Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Kaleb Ort Starts Doubleheader Game 1

Following Saturday’s rain-out, the Red Sox and the Yankees will play a doubleheader at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Boston will give the baseball to Kaleb Ort for the matinee portion of the day-night set. Ort was recalled to the big leagues Sunday morning and took the roster spot of Tanner Houck, who landed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 17. Houck suffered a facial fracture he sustained from a line drive to the face Friday night.

Behind Ort will be a Red Sox lineup that was tweaked a bit coming off of the blowout win in the series opener. Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran are back in the starting nine to play shortstop and left field, respectively. Masataka Yoshida will assume designated hitter duties, while Justin Turner takes over at first base in place of Triston Casas.

The Red Sox will go up against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, who limited Boston to one run on four hits across 5 1/3 innings in the Bronx last weekend.

Here are the lineups for Game 1 of the doubleheader between the American League East rivals. The contest can be watched in full on NESN, which will kick off coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (35-35)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Jarren Duran, LF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C

Kaleb Ort, RHP (1-0, 5.87 ERA)

YANKEES (39-31)

Jake Bauers, LF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

D.J. LeMahieu, 3B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, CF

Billy McKinney, RF

Jose Trevino, C

Anthony Volpe, SS

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (2-6, 4.70 ERA)