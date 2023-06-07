Why This Patriots Newcomer Is So Impressed With Bill O’Brien

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last year, Patriots players said all the right things about working with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. But you could tell the words didn’t align with what they really were thinking, let alone what was happening on the field.

This year, things feel totally different.

Players — especially quarterback Jones — have sounded both relieved and excited over working with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this spring. That trend continued Tuesday when tight end Mike Gesicki spoke to reporters after an organized team activity practice.

“Coach O’Brien has done a really good job bringing everybody along with him,” Gesicki said. “Everybody has bought into how he coaches. He has a lot of energy. The guys are excited to come out here and a lot of that is credited to him.”

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson offered an interesting take on O’Brien, who’s known for his fiery and intense personality.

“It’s been great,” Stevenson said. ” … He has some nice philosophies he brought with him, and he’s a funny guy. I like him.”

With O’Brien leading the charge, New England’s offense this spring has looked far cleaner and more effective than it was this time a year ago. We’ll get our next look at the Patriots when they hold an open OTA practice Friday.