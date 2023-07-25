BOSTON — Chris Sale continues to inch closer to a return to the Boston Red Sox after missing nearly two months with left shoulder inflammation.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday told reporters Sale has taken the next step in his recovery.

“He threw an up-and-down yesterday,” Cora said before the Red Sox were scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. “He got his reps.”

Cora said Sale will now throw a live bullpen in Worcester on Thursday. If all goes well, Sale could begin a rehab assignment next week.

“We’ll see, but hopefully this is right where we are going,” Cora said.

The southpaw last pitched June 1 against Cincinnati when he tossed 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one run with six strikeouts in an 8-2 win at Fenway Park.

Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts through 59.0 innings this season. He compiled 71 strikeouts to 15 walks and the Red Sox won six of his last seven starts before going on the injured list.

The Red Sox await the return of the lefty to a rotation that currently features just three healthy starters in Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford.