Three Red Sox players had rehab stints on Wednesday in the first game of Triple-A Worcester’s double-header against the Rochester Red Wings.

Shortstop Trevor Story and catcher Reese McGuire both played five innings and relief pitcher Corey Kluber pitched two innings for the WooSox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before Boston’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves that McGuire would most likely play on Thursday and Story would get some more at-bats checking in as designated hitter, while Kluber would probably get at least one more start in Worcester.

Cora added that while things have been “good” so far, McGuire will need “to play nine innings” before being considered to be reactivated.

The skipper explained that Kluber is being viewed as a potential reliever when he is activated depending on the status of the three other injured pitchers — Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.

“All depends on the role we need,” Cora said. “We need starters. Someone has to start.”

Houck and Whitlock are both expected to throw bullpen sessions but have no timetable for return. Houck is recovering from facial surgery to repair the fracture from the line drive that struck him on June 16 while Whitlock has been out since July 4 with a bone bruise.

Cora said he would meet with his staff to discuss the roles Houck and Whitlock will fill going forward and that will dictate their continued rehab.

Sale will throw live batting practice in Worcester on Thursday and Cora said if things go well, he would start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.