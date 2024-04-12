The Red Sox are looking to right the ship Friday, welcoming the Angels to Fenway Park for the first of a three-game weekend series.

Boston’s coming off a pretty rough week, failing to salvage even one win from its series with the Baltimore Orioles in an eventual series sweep. It looked like the Red Sox had a shot at taking the finale against the O’s, but the bullpen faltered to cap off a disastrous stretch where Trevor Story’s season officially ended and the defense imploded throughout.

David Hamilton and Pablo Reyes will remain in the lineup, giving Red Sox manager Alex Cora a couple of right-handed options against Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will start at third base for Rafael Devers who remains out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Seeking his third win of the season, Tanner Houck will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox and Angels are scheduled to take the field at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for both clubs right here.

BOSTON RED SOX (7-6)

Jarren Duran, LF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (6-6)

Anthony Rendon 3B

Nolan Schanuel 1B

Mike Trout CF

Taylor Ward LF

Aaron Hicks RF

Brandon Drury DH

Luis Rengifo 2B

Logan O’Hoppe C

Zach Neto SS

Reid Detmers, LHP (2-0, 1.64 ERA)