FOXBORO, Mass. –Bill Belichick on Thursday became the latest Boston sports figure to praise Patrice Bergeron following the Boston Bruins legend’s recent retirement.

The Patriots head coach was asked about Bergeron shortly before New England’s second training camp practice. Belichick echoed sentiments shared Tuesday by special teams captain Matthew Slater, and also compared Bergeron to a Patriots legend who announced his own retirement during the spring.

“Obviously great,” Belichick said. “All the coaches that have been here — Claude (Julien), Bruce (Cassidy) and Jim (Montgomery), now — everybody’s raved about him and what he’s meant to the team and the organization. … Sounds like he was kind of their Devin McCourty. Just did everything right — great leader and player. So, congratulations on a tremendous career.”

Here are Bill Belichick's full comments on Patrice Bergeron. Called him a "great leader and player" and compared him to Devin McCourty. pic.twitter.com/5doW8OGY3U — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) July 27, 2023

Bergeron finished his NHL career as a one-time Stanley Cup champion, six-time Franl J. SelkeTrophy winner and three-time All-Star. The legendary center currently ranks fourth on Boston’s all-time assists list (613) and third in goals (427).

During Wednesday’s retirement news conference, Bergeron said he has “no regrets” about his decision. He also opened up about the possibility of coaching one day.