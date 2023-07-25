FOXBORO, Mass. — You don’t have to be a diehard hockey fan to know what Patrice Bergeron meant to the Bruins and the city of Boston over the last 19 years.

“I can’t really tell you the ins and out of hockey, but I know he’s a great player,” Patriots center David Andrews said about Bergeron, who announced his NHL retirement Tuesday morning.

Andrews added: “What an amazing career he’s had, and how fortunate to get to play for such a great organization. … Just the way he’s carried himself in the community and led that team. I think it’s been really impressive.”

"I think he should be celebrated as an icon for the city of Boston and Boston sports"



Matthew Slater and David Andrews share their praise for Patrice Bergeron following his retirement announcement pic.twitter.com/uFaH74fGqq — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 25, 2023

Bergeron debuted for the Bruins in 2003 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history, as well as one of the most respected figures in Boston sports at large.

Story continues below advertisement

New England special teamer Matthew Slater has garnered similar admiration since joining the Patriots in 2008. And though it took a while for Slater to become a Bruins fan, he now understands why Bergeron is held in such high regard.

“I think he should be celebrated as an icon for the city of Boston and Boston sports,” Slater said a day before the Patriots’ first training camp practice. “I think, for me, consistency is the thing that stood out to me about him. I probably was about five or six years into my career before I started really looking at what (the Bruins) were doing. And, obviously, he was a guy that just gave that organization, gave our city, so much consistency. And I think that’s something to celebrate.

“And the other thing I appreciate is the loyalty. With the way pro sports go nowadays, it’s not uncommon for guys to move and go other places. But for him to do it here, for as long as he did, I think is tremendous. I think it’s a bit of a sad day for Boston sports fans, but we should certainly celebrate everything he’s done. I wish him the best and congratulations on a tremendous career. One of the last old guys in this town, so I certainly appreciate what he did.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bergeron finished his NHL career as a one-time Stanley Cup champion, six-time Selke Award winner and nine-time All-star. He’s fourth on Boston’s all-time assists list (613) and third in goals (427).

The Bruins will hold a retirement press conference for Bergeron on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. You can click here for information on how NESN will cover Bergeron’s retirement.