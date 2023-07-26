Brad Marchand’s ‘Lifelong Bond’ With Patrice Bergeron Won’t Change

When Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL after 19 seasons, many across the hockey community sent messages to the future Hall of Famer after hanging up the skates following an illustrious career.

Brad Marchand had been Bergeron’s linemate since the 2011 season when the duo was instrumental in the Bruins bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston after a 38-year drought.

The 35-year-old left wing believes he would not be the player he is today without the leadership of Bergeron for the past 14 years.

“I can say from the bottom of my heart, I would not be the player or person I am today if I hadn’t had the opportunity to meet (him) and play with (him),” Marchand said via the Bruins Twitter account. “What started as just teammates and linemates turned into an incredible friendship and lifelong bond.

“The journey that we took together …we got to do something very special that very few people get to do in their careers. I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

Along with winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, the long-time teammates battled through successes and failures on the ice together, and Marchand has mixed emotions regarding the six-time Selke winner hanging up the skates.

“I obviously am very sad and I’m really going to miss him on and off the ice,” Marchand told NESN as part of the “Merçi, Patrice” coverage on Tuesday. “But I’m also very excited for him, for the next chapter. He’s worked extremely hard to put himself in a position to have an incredible career. Probably the best two-way player to ever play the game and he’s given everything he possibly has to the game.”

Marchand is acutely aware of how different the Bruins are going to be when the team starts training camp on Sept. 20 without their captain.

“Obviously every single day I’m gonna miss him in the room, on the ice,” Marchand said. “The friendship that we have, obviously that’s not gonna change away from the rink, but having to get used to having a different centerman it’s going to be different. The way he can control a room and how comfortable he makes every single guy feel and how he’s able to bring a group together — there’s not many guys that have that ability and it’s going to be a big change without him.

“We have to collectively find a way to come together as a group and try and fill that void the best we can,” Marchand continued. “You’re never going to be able to replace a guy like him on or off the ice, but it’s something we have to work on as a group.”

With Bergeron’s retirement, one void that will need to be addressed is naming the 21st captain in Bruins history. Marchand is undoubtedly at the top of the list having served as alternate captain under both Zdeno Chara and Bergeron.