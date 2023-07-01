The Bruins announced official signings for the first day of NHL free agency Saturday, including a deal with a Boston College product.

Boston finalized the signing of 31-year-old forward Patrick Brown. It is a two-year deal worth $800,000 per season, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The seven-year center’s signing comes after the Black and Gold completed deals with James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, Milan Lucic and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Brown won the 2012 Division I men’s college hockey championship with Boston College and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014. He’s played with the Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators since then.

Last season, he scored 12 points in 61 combined games with the Flyer and Senators. He’s played in 22 career playoff games, where he’s scored three goals and tallied three assists.

General manager Don Sweeney admitted the Bruins would need to make sharp decisions with the team’s salary cap situation, and Boston signed affordable deals in free agency that could pay off as it builds more depth across the roster. Of course, there still are questions about Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, but if the pair do return, they’ll come back to a roster that will have plenty of options to work with.