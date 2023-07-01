The Bruins signed deals with two Canadian prospects Saturday.

Boston signed forward Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract that carries an NHL cap hit of $775,000, per a press release. This converts to $450,000 if he plays in the AHL, according to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie.

It also signed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year, two-way deal with defenseman Parker Wotherspoon with an annual NHL cap hit of $775,000, per a press release. The contract converts to $500,000 if he plays in the AHL, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Richard was a standout in the AHL last season. The 26-year-old adopted the No. 90 jersey when he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in honor of Maurice “Rocket” Richard. And in his first season with their AHL affiliate, Laval Rocket, he scored 30 goals and tallied 37 assists. Richard played 13 games with Montreal last season and scored five points.

Wotherspoon, who turns 26 on Aug. 24, played 12 games with the New York Islanders last season, where he tallied one assist. The defenseman played the last two seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders and scored 36 points. His skill set as a lefty defenseman makes him an intriguing depth piece for Boston.

Richard and Wotherspoon likely will compete for spots in Providence. Boston was busy Saturday signing multiple free agents, including bringing back Milan Lucic.