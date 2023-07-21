When Brandin Cooks puts on the Dallas Cowboys uniform for the upcoming NFL season, the former New England Patriots wide receiver has one goal in mind — return to the 1,000-yard club after his worst offensive year last season.

Appearing on Thursday’s “NFL Access” on NFL Network, the 29-year-old expressed his desire to reach the plateau for the seventh time.

“It’s time to get back,” Cooks said. “A lot has to come with that. At the end of the day … we’ve got some special guys throughout the offense, all the offensive weapons we have, I’m just going to do my best to the best of my ability, and when we look up at the end of the season, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Cooks has gone over 1,000 yards in six of his nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Patriots.

“I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee (Lamb), (Michael Gallup) and (Jalen Tolbert), not only from a production role that I’m expecting but also from a role of being able to lead,” he said. “So I think that’s what I’m looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I’m willing to do it.”

The Patriots obtained Cooks from the Saints in exchange for a first-round draft pick prior to the 2017 season. With Julian Edelman sidelined for the entire season with an ACL tear he suffered in preseason, Cooks became Tom Brady’s primary target. He finished the season with 1,082 yards on 65 grabs.

After only completing 57 receptions for 699 yards with the Texans last season, Cooks is excited to get going in Dallas.

“I mean, obviously, we’ve just had spring to get going, but the biggest thing that I noticed is it’s fast-paced,” Cooks said. “Like we wanna get to the ball, coach (Mike) McCarthy talks about attack, not waiting and sitting back, but going on attack, and that’s what I noticed throughout practices, throughout throwing sessions this offseason. So the faster, the better, so I’m all for that.”