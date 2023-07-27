Chris Sale threw live batting practice in Triple-A Worcester on Thursday in the next step of working his way back due to a stress reaction in his left scapula.

According to Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Tommy Cassell, Sale performed his pregame warm-up before throwing a simulated inning against some of the WooSox players.

Chris Sale is throwing live batting practice here at Polar Park as the Red Sox pitcher works his way back from a stress reaction in his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/CLG9Kz75Aw — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) July 27, 2023

“Overall, today was a good day,” Sale told reporters, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I’m ready for the next step, whatever it may be. Felt great. Felt normal, which is a good thing. So, it’s just about building up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said depending on how he fared off the mound, Sale would start a rehab assignment on Tuesday in Worcester. Sale is ready for whatever Boston needs him to do when he’s ready to return.

“I’ve got a locker, not an office; those aren’t my calls,” Sale said. “I want to get there as quick as I can, but I’m not here to force anybody’s hand or step on anyone’s toes.

“I’m going off of what they say. If they want me coming back throwing two innings as an opener, I’m in. If they want me to build up to six innings, I’m in. If they want me coming out of the bullpen in the seventh inning, deal.”

Sale added that he’s focused on getting healthy as soon as possible so he could contribute however the team sees fit.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to come in here, do my work, do everything I can to get healthy as quickly as possible,” Sale said. “Then it’s up to them how they want to use me.

“Pitching in a pennant race is a lot more fun than not,” Sale continued. “The guys have been holding it down very well. They’ve been playing great baseball after the break. We’ve put ourselves in, I think, a really good position. I’m excited to be a part of it and be a contributing factor.”

Before the latest injury that placed the 34-year-old lefty on the 60-day injured list, he was returning to ace form going 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in over 59 innings pitched. The southpaw was 4-1 in his last five outings allowing eight runs on 22 hits, while striking out 36 and walking a single batter in each of the games.