The Red Sox are moving closer to entering the playoff picture in the American League. If the team continues what has been a hot start to July, Boston may be in place to buy at the deadline for complimentary roster pieces.

With injuries piling up, the Red Sox would likely be in the market for help at the back of the starting rotation, and one potential target could be pitching against them on Sunday Night Baseball for the New York Mets this weekend at Fenway Park.

While Carlos Carrasco’s season stats may not look great (3-3, 5.35 ERA in 13 starts), the veteran starter has pitched better as of late and could fill in well to give the Red Sox innings.

Carrasco has produced outings with two runs or less in three of his last five trips to the hill, including an eight-inning gem in Arizona.

The 36-year-old will throw in the final game of the series between the Red Sox and the Mets where Boston will most likely have a bullpen day with Nick Pivetta as the bulk reliever.