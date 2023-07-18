Common Theme Emerges Of Potential Red Sox Trade Deadline Targets

The Boston Red Sox may still be working out of the lower part of the American League East standings, but are doing so within striking distance of a wild card spot.

Boston has won each of its four series to begin July and are 9-2 so far in the month. Entering the upcoming series on the road against the Oakland Athletics, the team sits just two games behind the Houston Astros for the final wild card spot.

If Boston stays hot, it could be in position to buy pieces at the trade deadline as other key players return from injury to make a run at a postseason berth.

In regards to what position the Red Sox could add to, a common theme is emerging with arms at the focus.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s priorities if adding could come at the back of the starting rotation as well as a right-handed late-inning reliever, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo shared a similar sentiment on Monday.

With a long list of injured starting pitchers and an influx of left-handed relievers currently in the bullpen, these potential positions of focus would make sense for Boston to seek to add at the trade deadline.

With an already crowded outfield and key infielders set to return this summer, the Red Sox do not appear to have a need to add another bat.