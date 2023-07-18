Three Players Red Sox Could Target If Mets Host Fire Sale

With a hot stretch of series wins to start July, the Red Sox are within striking distance of jumping into a playoff spot. As a result, Boston very well could seek external additions at the trade deadline to help bolster a potential playoff push.

Currently on the outside looking in of the National League Wild Card standings, the New York Mets could potentially become a seller in the coming weeks.

Here are three Mets players that the Red Sox could attempt to acquire if New York holds a fire sale in Queens.

Carlos Carrasco, RHP

For teams seeking starting pitching at the trade deadline, New York does not have too many options. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer would be hard to move with their massive contracts and it is hard to see New York parting with either of them at the moment. Jose Quintana would often serve as a rental target, but he has not pitched in the majors in 2023 after dealing with a rib issue in spring training.

Carlos Carrasco, however, may be the most suitable rental candidate to pursue. The veteran right-hander struggled early in the season (5.16 ERA in 2023) but has strung together several competitive outings as of late.

Over his last three starts, Carrasco has allowed two runs or less. In his last start before the All-Star break, he delivered his best start of the season with eight shutout innings with just three hits allowed in a win over a potential playoff team in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carrasco is a free agent after the season, so he would all but certainly be a rental to close out his age-36 season. His recent starts are encouraging and provide good depth to the back of the Boston rotation if he can stay healthy.

David Robertson, RHP

The Mets lost star closer Edwin Diaz for the season so far after an injury following a celebration in the World Baseball Classic.

In his absence, David Robertson has been dependable at the back of the New York bullpen. In 37 games this season, Robertson is 4-2 with a 1.96 ERA with 12 saves. Robertson continues to get better with age and still enjoys success in his age-38 season.

Given his stellar season, Robertson should be among the most coveted relievers available if the Mets sell. If Boston is willing to meet his potential asking price, the Red Sox could shorten games with a lockdown combination of set-up men with Robertson and Chris Martin to build the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen.

Adam Ottavino

This potential deal would serve as a reunion with the former Red Sox reliever. Boston acquired Ottavino ahead of the 2021 season in a trade with the Yankees. The right-hander posted a 7-3 record with a 4.21 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 62.0 innings.

The Boston roots continue as Ottavino played his college ball locally at Northeastern University.

This season, Ottavino has a 3.86 ERA in 40 outings with 38 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. If available, he could fill the right-handed leverage reliever that Boston may be looking for.