David Ortiz Hilariously Sprays ‘Yankee Repellent’ During All-Star Postgame

Red Sox legend David Ortiz appeared to have had enough of his Fox Sports cohorts when he pulled out a bottle of “Yankee Repellent” during the 2023 All-Star postgame show.

With San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto visiting the set, Ortiz said he had enough of former New York Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, covered up with a Red Sox bee hat and veil before spraying Soto with the “Yankee Repellent” while spouting, “I’m tired of these guys right here.”

That's it, @davidortiz is tired of being on set with these Yankees 😡 pic.twitter.com/AzQISIwdKh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Before Soto visited the set, Jeter commented he’d like to see the Yankees make a deal for him if the Padres continue to struggle.

“If (the Padres) don’t have a good next couple of weeks,” Jeter said. “I wouldn’t mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto. Especially if you don’t know how long (Aaron) Judge will be out. They need some offense.”

"If [the Padres] don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto." – @derekjeter 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrMe6jJAwR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Ortiz didn’t seem opposed to the move and even offered up his own trade suggestion for his former club.

“The Red Sox need to get Shohei Ohtani,” Ortiz said. “We need batting and we need pitching but we only have room for one guy and he covers both.”

When Rodriguez asked who the Red Sox should trade to get Ohtani, Ortiz didn’t hesitate.

“Half the team,” Ortiz said. “I don’t care.”