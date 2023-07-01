Did you hear that? It was the sound of every Boston Bruins fan breathing a sigh of relief at the same time.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman aren’t going anywhere.

The Bruins entered their offseason with little room to make moves, opting to get creative in making the majority of their Saturday signings. There was an understanding that Boston could choose to make a difficult decision to open up cap space, which many believed would come in the form of shipping off one half of their William M. Jennings Trophy winning duo of Ullmark and Swayman.

That doesn’t appear to be an option for the Bruins, however.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney said he’s excited to move forward with Swayman and Ullmark on Saturday, according to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Well, that’s nice.

The duo not only won the Jennings Trophy for best goalie tandem in the NHL last season, but Ullmark raised his game to a new level. The soon-to-be 30-year-old posted a 1.89 goals against average, .938 save percentage and 40-6-1 record on his way to winning the Vezina Trophy.

Swayman wasn’t half bad either, posting a 2.27 goals against average and .920 save percentage while winning 24-of-34 starts.

That’ll play, especially for a team needing to make up for some big offseason losses.