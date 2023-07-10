EA Sports Relaunches Soccer Video Game Franchise Without ‘FIFA’ Branding

EA Sports revealed a trailer Monday announcing that FC 24, the first soccer video game released by the publisher after it failed to reach a licensing agreement with FIFA, will take the place of the wildly popular FIFA-branded game.

The rebrand to EA Sports FC previously was announced after FIFA and EA Sports could not come to terms on a licensing agreement, which ended a partnership of nearly 30 years. EA Sports said its soccer video game would remain the same following a rebrand, which is what was showcased Monday.

A full release is set for Thursday.

Welcome to the club. Welcome to #EASPORTSFC.



See the full #FC24 reveal on July 13: https://t.co/VqiFi7fgNs pic.twitter.com/gIx7TkW7az — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023

EA Sports was FIFA’s largest commercial partner before their relationship ended. FIFA video games generated $20 billion in sales in the partnership, as previously reported by The New York Times.