Ex-Celtic Kevin Garnett Responds To Chirp From Draymond Green

We’re amid the relatively quiet period of the NBA calendar, but a great deal of noise came from Draymond Green earlier this week.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Green defended himself for punching now-former teammate Jordan Poole before the start of the 2023-24 season. The explanation inspired a parody Twitter account to stir the point, posting a fake Kevin Garnett critique directed at Green.

Well, the Warriors star didn’t initially realize it wasn’t a real quote, and he responded in kind.

“I tried you when I was a rookie KG and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you,” Green said in a since-deleted tweet. “What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that’s double his size?”

Garnett eventually made things clear to his fellow trash-talking forward.

“That’s a fake tweet,” the Basketball Hall of Famer tweeted at Green. “@elonmusk see wtf is happening. Fix it.”

As Kevin Durant said amid the brief Garnett-Green spat, NBA players “gotta be more careful out here” when it comes to perusing social media. Basketball fans might not agree with that advice, though, as the unending drama is what makes The Association one of the most entertaining leagues in the world.