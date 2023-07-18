Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer was picked up by the Yokohama BayStars of the Japanese Central League in March after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January.

The Dodgers let him go following the MLB issuing the 32-year-old a 324-game, or two-season long, suspension for violating the league’s abuse policy after being accused of two cases of sexual assault.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since June 28, 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the BayStars.

Ex-Red Sox closing pitcher and Japan native Koji Uehara reflected on Bauer’s showings from the mound, having also played in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in the past.

“The BayStars make a lot of defensive mistakes when Bauer is pitching. Part of it is that he gets very angry when they make a mistake, so they become stiff,” Uehara said, per a tweet from the Yakyu Cosmopolitan. “I’m not against showing emotion, but too much is also not good.”

The former Yomiuri Giants player can easily notice Bauer’s expressions on the field and noted the negative effect it can have on the defense behind him.