Make it two teams now that former Boston Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia has failed to fully catch on with this season.

Tapia, who initially signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox in January, was designated for assignment for the second time this season Saturday, with the Milwaukee Brewers electing to make the roster move, according to the MLB transactions log.

Tapia played in just 20 games for the Brewers after signing with Milwaukee in mid-June following his release from the Red Sox. Boston designated Tapia first before finally parting ways with the veteran outfielder.

The 29-year-old batted .173 with two home runs and three RBIs during his very brief tenure with the Brewers. He also struck out 20 times in just 52 at-bats. He fared better during his 39-game stint with the Red Sox this season, hitting .264 with one round-tripper and 10 RBIs.

By designating Tapia for assignment, the Brewers made room to promote highly touted outfield prospect Sal Frelick to the majors. Frelick, who is a Lexington, Mass. native and played college baseball for Boston College, is the No. 2 ranked prospect in Milwaukee’s farm system by MLB Pipeline and batted .251 with two homers and 19 RBIs to go along with eight stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Meanwhile, Tapia could now look for a third team to try to work for this year.