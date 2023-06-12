The Red Sox officially parted ways with a member of their Opening Day roster before Sunday night’s road win over the New York Yankees.

Boston released Raimel Tapia six days after the veteran outfielder was designated for assignment. The club DFA’d Tapia in order to create an active roster spot for Christian Arroyo, as Alex Cora and company elected to commit to high-upside speedster Jarren Duran. There simply wasn’t a spot for Tapia in the Red Sox’s crowded outfield group, which gained even more depth Friday when Adam Duvall returned from the injured list.

The organization ultimately lost Tapia for nothing, but that apparently wasn’t due to a lack of trying. In a column published Sunday, MassLive’s Sean McAdam shed light on Boston’s efforts to arrange a trade involving the 29-year-old.

“According to a source, the Red Sox let other teams know they’d be willing to pay down a portion of Tapia’s remaining salary to facilitate a deal,” McAdam wrote. “But even with that offer, teams apparently preferred for Tapia to be released, allowing them to sign him for the major league minimum — without having to sacrifice anything in return.”

Now on the open market, Tapia is free to join any club across the big leagues. McAdam expects the eighth-year pro to sign for the pro-rated minimum on his next deal.