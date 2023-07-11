It’s noticeable when scanning pictures of Boston Red Sox first-round draft choice Kyle Teel. No matter if the left-handed-hitting catcher from the University of Virginia is in the batter’s box or running out a grounder, there’s a good chance his helmet is lopsided, falling off his head.

It’s not some sort of fashion statement from the 21-year-old. It just embodies the way he plays.

“The helmet falling off thing started his freshman year and then it stuck ever since,” Teel’s former college teammate Mike Vasil told NESN.com. “The one thing I’m going to ask the Red Sox to do is at least get Kyle Teel a helmet that fits, but if it doesn’t let it be because that’s his thing the helmet falling off.

“I don’t know why that happened but it just became a thing and it’s almost like a small representation of how he plays the game. He’s running so hard, swinging so hard that his helmet is always coming off because that’s the way he is. He’s just full-go with everything.”

Vasil was teammates with Teel for his junior season in 2021 as Teel was just coming onto the scene with the Cavaliers as a freshman. Teel found a way to stand out to Vasil, who is now a top pitching prospect for the New York Mets, almost immediately.

Just a couple weeks into the season, Vasil saw Teel in the batting cages swinging away 90 minutes after a practice session had already ended. The commitment and work ethic from Teel impressed Vasil and it’s something he displayed over his three seasons with the Cavaliers.

He coupled those attributes, plus an innate competitive nature, with superb athleticism and sensational hitting ability to develop into one of the top prospects in this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

After a modest sophomore year when he took over as Virginia’s full-time catcher, Teel exploded offensively this past season as a junior, batting an eye-popping .407 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs in 65 games to become a consensus First-Team All-American.

Teel entered Sunday’s draft ranked as the No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline, but he fell to the Red Sox at No. 14 overall, making some believe Boston got quite the steal.

“They’re getting an incredible athlete. He’s really, really athletic and can hit,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor told NESN.com. “His competitive spirit and his love to play the game is at the very, very highest level. I’ve been the coach here for 20 years and this guys competes and loves to play as much if not more than anybody.”

Teel sure left his imprint on the Cavaliers baseball program, finishing in the top 10 in several offensive categories, including home runs, runs scored and batting average.

Even with all Teel did on the field, his impact was also felt off the diamond as well. He left a lasting impression at Virginia as he ventures into the next chapter of his baseball career.

“I think he’s just a unique person in so many ways,” Vasil said. “He’s the type of guy where when you play with Kyle Teel, everyone remembers him from a team no matter what. He’s beyond a nice guy. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve had.”