Marcus Smart played a style of basketball for the Boston Celtics that allowed him to look back on each game with pride and Green Teamers to watch with admiration.

But Smart, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies just shy of two weeks ago, still has one regret from his nine-year tenure in Boston. And it’s a sentiment Celtics fans that watched Smart play probably won’t be too surprised about. They might even feel the same way.

“Yeah, not actually getting us one (championship),” Smart told reporters Sunday while hosting a pro-am game in Stoughton, Mass., per CLNS Media. “That’s probably my only regret.”

Smart and the Celtics came up just shy of raising the organization’s 18th banner as they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston then was eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals this postseason, concluding a run that many felt should have gone at least one step further.

“I love the journey that I’ve been a part of with this organization, with this team. I couldn’t ask for more,” Smart said. “The only thing I regret is that we didn’t get it (a title) when we had our chance when I was here.

“But other than that, I’ve enjoyed my run. I’m very thankful to the organization, to the city, to my teammates for allowing me to be me. And really taking me in, a Dallas kid … To be able to take me with everything I have, who I am, and just allow me to be me, I say thank you.”

The Celtics traded Smart in a three-team deal that landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston. Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala went to the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal, as well, but Smart’s departure was the most rattling for fans.

Smart said the trade also “shocked” him, especially after claiming he was told a week prior he would not be traded. The veteran guard was woken up by his fiancée, who received a call from Smart’s agent. While Smart was understandably disappointed, leaving the only team he’s ever played for, he acknowledged how the league is a business and doesn’t have any hard feelings toward Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization.