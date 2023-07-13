Ex-Patriots QB Pitches Netflix To Appear In Docuseries

Matt Cassel’s football journey took him to a variety of stops, including filling in for Tom Brady during the 2008 season with the New England Patriots as part of his 15-year NFL career.

With all of that quarterback experience to showcase, the 41-year-old feels that he would be a great fit to be the next star of “Quarterback,” a new documentary from Netflix.

“Hey @netflix, I’m watching ‘Quarterback,’ ” Cassel tweeted Wednesday. “If you wanna do a season 2 on a retired QB with five kids, my DMs are open.”

The series follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for an in-depth look at their position throughout the 2022 season for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Will Netflix take up the former signal-caller on his pitch? Time will tell.

This is not the first time Cassel took to Twitter for a spot in a football documentary. He joked with Brady back in 2021 about wanting an appearance in “Man in the Arena,” a 10-episode series showcasing Brady’s career through his 10 Super Bowl appearances.