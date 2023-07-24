Mets utility man Mark Canha reportedly is among the veterans New York could trade before Major League Baseball’s deadline. And Mets manager Buck Showalter on Sunday seemingly made a calculated sales pitch in hopes of attracting a suitor.

“I think tonight was a great example as to why people like having Mark Canha on their team,” Showalter told reporters after New York’s 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, per SNY.

“He can play third, he can play first, and he can play all three (outfield spots). He’s always ready and he anticipates things,” Showalter praised. “That was a positive on a night there weren’t many. We only scored one run.”

Canha went 0-for-3 at the plate with one walk but had three assists in the field.

Showalter’s sentiments — while kind, sure — were difficult to ignore given Buster Olney said on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” that Canha could be moved in the next week. Olney referred to the Mets as a “measured seller” and included veteran outfielder Tommy Pham and relief pitcher David Roberts along with Canha.

NESN.com previously listed Canha as a potential trade target for the Red Sox.

The 34-year-old is playing on an expiring contract and could serve as a depth piece. Olney referred to Boston as a “measured buyer” with the Aug. 1 deadline fast approaching, citing the number of players on Boston’s injured list as a reason it might not intently buy.