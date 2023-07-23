Sam Kennedy noted earlier this week how the biggest post-trade deadline additions for the Red Sox might end up being those on the ballclub’s injured list. And those sentiments helped MLB insider Buster Olney form an opinion about what he believes Boston will do over the next nine days.

“I think you’re gonna see the Red Sox be very measured buyers at the trade deadline,” Olney said on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Sunday, ahead the series finale between the Red Sox and New York Mets.

“Maybe not necessarily big additions.”

Olney, much like Kennedy did on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” a few days prior, acknowledged how Trevor Story is first among those returnees. Story concluded his debut rehab stint with Double-A Portland on Sunday and will travel to play with Triple-A Worcester starting Tuesday, according to manager Alex Cora.

Olney believes the Red Sox will have another conversation about Story’s promotion and activation to the big leagues in “about eight or nine days.”

Additionally, left-hander Chris Sale will continue to go through progression with other pitchers like Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck — three of Boston’s best pitchers — all getting closer to their respective returns.

Sale, specifically, is expected to move onto live batting practices after this weekend. From there, the Red Sox are hopeful he’ll begin his own rehab assignment.

The trade deadline is Aug. 1.