The Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in all of Major League Baseball, and it’s why MLB insider Buster Olney is classifying New York as a “measured seller” ahead of the trade deadline.

Olney specifically included former Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham, outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha and relief pitcher David Roberts among the players the Mets could move before Aug. 1. All three of those aforementioned players are veterans on expiring contracts.

NESN.com previously listed all three as potential trade targets for the Red Sox.

“We heard as we went into the All-Star break that the Mets had to surge into the second half for them to be buyers. Well, that hasn’t happened,” Olney said on ESPN on Sunday, prior to the Mets concluding their series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“And so what I’ve been hearing from sources this morning is, the Mets, at this moment, are measured sellers. Veteran players on short-term deals are players that they will talk about moving,” Olney said. “Yes, they will talk about Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, but remember those guys have full no-trade clauses. They would have to OK any proposed deal.”

Buster later said on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” it was “unlikely” either Scherzer or Verlander would be moved because of their respective contract situations and because what teams might have to give up in a trade.

“Given where the Mets are, I think a lot of their decisions will be made through the prism of what’s best for the team in 2024,” Olney said on “Baseball Tonight.”

In the opposite dugout Sunday night, Olney believes the Red Sox could turn out to be “measured buyers” before the Aug. 1 deadline. He credited the number of players on Boston’s injured list as a reason why the ballclub might not make any drastic moves.