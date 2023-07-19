The Red Sox might be buyers ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but don’t count on Boston making a seismic splash.

The Sox are in an interesting spot as Aug. 1 approaches. With the club sitting at 51-45 as of Wednesday morning, you could make an argument for both buying and selling as the league nears the final two months of the regular season. But according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Boston is looking to bring players in, and the front office is honing in on two specific roles.

“The Red Sox would actually seem to be in a decent spot heading into the deadline, with sources suggesting their priorities are two things that might not cost a ton to acquire: a back-of-the-rotation starting pitcher and a seventh-inning righty reliever,” Bradford wrote.

Boston currently ranks fifth in MLB in runs scored and fourth in team batting average, so it makes sense why Chaim Bloom and company reportedly are prioritizing pitching ahead of the deadline. The injury bug also has run roughshod on the Red Sox’s starting rotation, and another solid set-up man to join Chris Martin would give Boston one of the best late-game units in all of baseball.

Recent comments made by Bloom suggest he’s confident about the Red Sox’s playoff hopes, and a postseason berth is well within the realm of possibility. That likelihood can increase with a reinforcement or two in the coming weeks.