Doc Rivers isn’t the only member of his family looking for an NBA job.

So, too, is the longtime head coach’s son, Austin, who has been without a gig in the league since his one-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves expired earlier this summer. And the 30-year-old, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, has drawn interest from the Boston Celtics.

The addition of Rivers wouldn’t check either of the boxes established by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who recently revealed he’s interested in adding wing depth and potentially a “four-three” type of player. But if the Celtics aren’t super confident in Payton Pritchard ahead of the 2023-24 season, they could give Rivers a look to be Boston’s No. 3 point guard behind Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

Drafted 10th overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2012, Rivers has spent time with seven teams across his 11-year NBA career. The Duke product will enter the upcoming campaign with career averages of 8.5 points and 2.1 assists per game. Rivers is a capable wing defender and also plays with an edge that could be a seamless fit in Boston, as long as it’s properly harnessed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rivers report was filed the same day the Celtics reportedly gave a two-way contract to Jay Scrubb, who potentially could check one of those aforementioned boxes.