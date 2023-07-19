Bill Belichick apparently wasn’t the only coach who DeAndre Hopkins spoke with when the Patriots hosted the wide receiver for a free-agent visit.

No, we’re not talking about New England’s new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. We’re talking about another coach with a longstanding tie to Hopkins, who ultimately chose not to sign with the Patriots.

“Hopkins’ relationships in Tennessee certainly didn’t hurt — he was with both head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly in Houston, and has a good enough rapport with Vrabel to have texted with him while he was on his visit with the Patriots,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in a column published Tuesday.

Hopkins reportedly texting Vrabel from Foxboro, Mass. doesn’t necessarily mean his Patriots visit was a disaster. In fact, there reportedly were “good vibes” between the sides across the two days in New England, but Belichick and company apparently weren’t willing to make a strong enough financial commitment to the five-time Pro Bowl selection. Vrabel’s Titans, meanwhile, reportedly are prepared to pay Hopkins $32 million over the next two seasons.

New England’s coaching staff will reunite with Hopkins late next month when the Patriots visit Nashville for a pair of joint practices before a preseason game at Nissan Stadium.

Featured image via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images