Patriots Fans Might Not Like DeAndre Hopkins’ Next-Team Tease This Chiefs star could play a huge role for Kansas City's Hopkins pursuit by Jason Ounpraseuth 31 minutes ago

Patriots fans have patiently been waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to make his decision, and the longer the All-Pro wide receiver decides, the more opportunity arises for other teams.

New England and the Tennesee Titans are believed to be the front-runners for the 31-year-old since those are the two franchises he’s visited this offseason. But Super Bowl contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs continue to be linked to Hopkins — though he doesn’t seem interested in the former — and it’s likely the 11th-year wideout is waiting for a better offer to come his way before training camp starts at the end of July.

The next-team betting market is volatile and any piece of news can swing things in any direction, and Hopkins’ social media activity has been under a microscope, especially during the slow period in the NFL offseason.

Hopkins’ Instagram usage was under the spotlight Thursday night when Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones posted pictures from his appearance at the ESPY awards.

“The show … Enjoyed celebrating with my brothers last night,” Jones wrote.

Hopkins commented the raising hands emoji, and Jones replied with fingers crossed and handshake emojis.

Speculation ran wild on what the communication meant, especially with Jones’ connection to it. Kansas City can create cap flexibility if it restructures the star defensive lineman’s extension in August, which would create more leverage for the Chiefs to sign Hopkins.

The simple Instagram interaction and baseless speculation moved Kansas City to +800 to sign Hopkins to +175 on DraftKings. The Titans are the favorite at -120, and the Patriots are +250 to sign Hopkins.

Again, the next-team market can swing randomly and primarily is driven by the number of bets the sportsbook receives. The five-time Pro Bowler could still sign with New England, but the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and they have the enticing allure of playing with Patrick Mahomes as a negotiating tactic.

Reports indicated Hopkins’ visit to New England was positive, but the Patriots might need more than just restructuring their own extensions to ensure the free-agent wideout signs with them.