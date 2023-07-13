DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Report Of Interest From Bills

The Patriots might not have to worry about DeAndre Hopkins landing with one of their fiercest rivals.

The leading contenders in the Hopkins sweepstakes appear to be New England and the Tennessee Titans, with the Kansas City Chiefs lingering in the background as a potential late-summer suitor. But according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Bills “love” Hopkins, who has been an NFL free agent since his release from the Arizona Cardinals in late May.

There’s a catch, though. Buffalo reportedly isn’t keen on paying up for Hopkins and only would roster the five-time Pro Bowl selection in the event that he wants to “ring chase.” Hopkins caught wind of this report and put out a series of emojis that suggests he’s not interested in taking his talents to Orchard Park.

The same can’t be said about Foxboro, Mass., where Hopkins took one of his two known free-agent visits this summer. But nothing has materialized between “Nuk” and the Patriots, who no longer are the betting favorite to sign Hopkins.

New England fans will be bummed if Hopkins doesn’t end up catching passes from Mac Jones this season. But the Foxboro Faithful surely would rather the 31-year-old receiver end up in Nashville than Western New York.