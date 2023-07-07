Oh Boy! Tom Brady-Kim Kardashian Rumors Intensify After Hamptons Party

In what started out with some friendly advice, the relationship between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian could be heating up.

Kardashian sought out Brady’s advice back in May, as she looked to buy property near the seven-time Super Bowl champion. That influenced a flurry of internet rumors, that have only continued to persist since Michael Rubin’s party on the Fourth of July in the Hamptons.

Brady, 45, and Kardashian, 42, “were super flirty with each other’ at the Fanatics CEO’s annual white party, according to the Daily Mail, who alleged the duo was “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

Oh boy!

The potential romance was shut down by one of Brady’s reps, according to Entertainment Tonight, back in May. The two superstars were both photographed at the party, but not together. Rubin famously has a “no media” policy, meaning any photos to come out of the event were certainly looked over.

Brady’s divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen was finalized in Oct. 2022, while Kardashian’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson ended two months prior.

Perhaps the two are ready to try things out together.