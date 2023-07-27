FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick picks his spots when asked about specific Patriots players.

Sometimes he’ll deflect and speak in generalities. Other times, you can tell he actually is impressed by someone — and wants you to know it.

For now, it sure sounds as if New England’s head coach likes what he’s seen from receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was a full participant during the first two days of training camp after missing most of the spring.

“Well, he’s been here all spring,” Belichick said before Thursday’s practice. “JuJu’s great to work with, a really smart kid, a lot of experience, done a lot of different things. It’s merging them into some of the things that we do. Some of those are the same, some are different, some are new. Some things that he’s doing we’re incorporating into what we’re doing because he’s had success with them.”

Belichick added: “But he’s great to work with. He’s always ready to go. Very alert, attentive, smart kid. So, we’re glad we have him.”

Smith-Schuster was relatively quiet in Wednesday’s Patriots training camp opener but took a step forward Thursday. He caught a pair of touchdowns from Mac Jones during competitive periods, with rookie Christian Gonzalez in coverage on one of them.

New England will practice again Friday before taking Saturday off. The Patriots will resume practice Sunday and hold sessions for the four days thereafter.