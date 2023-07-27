FOXBORO, Mass. — There were reasons for Patriots fans to worry about JuJu Smith-Schuster after spring practices.

He basically missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp reportedly due to lingering issues from a knee injury suffered late last season. Smith-Schuster was on his Instagram story wearing a leg sleeve while at a driving range. Maybe it was a big deal, maybe it wasn’t.

But would the veteran receiver, who essentially is Jakobi Meyers’ replacement, really be ready for training camp?

The answer to that question is a clear “yes.” Smith-Schuster was a full participant in New England’s first two camp practices and caught two touchdowns during competitive periods on Day 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Thursday’s session, the 26-year-old insisted his health no longer is an issue.

“Honestly, I feel amazing,” Smith-Schuster said. “I feel great. This offseason, I worked really hard to get back to being with the team. And this is where I’m at.”

After missing so much time during the spring, Smith-Schuster is glad to be on the field every day with the Patriots’ new-look offense.

“I think we still have a lot (of room) to grow,” Smith-Schuster said. “There’s still a lot more to improve. There’s always room to improve — every single day. I see it day by day. …

Story continues below advertisement

“In OTAs and I wasn’t really available, and now (I’m) able to participate. So, it’s been nice being able to have that consistency.”

The Patriots will practice again Friday before enjoying an off day Saturday. They’ll return to the field Sunday and practice each day through next Thursday.