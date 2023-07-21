NFL owners approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday, which officially ended Dan Snyder’s tenure in the league.

The league quickly fined the former owner $60 million soon after the completion of the sale following an independent investigation that concluded he sexually harassed a team employee and the team withheld revenue from the NFL.

While Washington fans didn’t have a consensus feel on new owner Josh Harris, the fan base was just glad that Snyder no longer is associated with the team anymore.

“In Dan Snyder’s 24 seasons as owner, Washington had six playoff appearances, two playoff wins, no NFC Championship Game appearances, 10 different head coaches, 27 different starting quarterbacks, and a .427 winning percentage, which ranked 27th in the NFL,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday.

Snyder was slow at changing the team name from its past Native American slur and was renowned for not putting enough investment into the team; FedExField is infamous for its poor conditions.

New England Patriots legend Devin McCourty summed up Snyder’s legacy well in a simple quote tweet of Schefter’s stats on the former Washington owner.

“Probably won’t make the HOF huh?” McCourty tweeted.

Probably won’t make the HOF huh? https://t.co/COGn2ikbXy — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) July 20, 2023

There seems to be a low bar to make the Hall of Fame, but it’s safe to say McCourty will be proven right in his assessment. If there is an owner who could soon be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, it should be Patriots owner Robert Kraft.