FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have to be pleased with their attendance through two days of training camp.

Three players didn’t take the field for Wednesday’s opener, and the same three players missed Thursday’s practice. Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, tackle Calvin Anderson and special teamer Cody Davis all are nursing injuries but can be activated at any time.

For the second straight day, star edge rusher Matthew Judon spent the morning on the lower practice field, potentially indicating a minor injury issue. Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and running back Rhamondre Stevenson also were spotted on the rehab field.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before enjoying an off day Saturday. They’ll return to the field Sunday.