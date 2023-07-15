Patriots Veteran Responds To Video Of Bill O’Brien ‘Ripping’ Rookie

There’s a certain reputation New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has built over the course of his career.

If we’re choosing to be nice about it, O’Brien has a wrap for being fiery. The 53-year-old has no problem using the occasional expletive or harsh comment to motivate his players, which is why it wasn’t all that surprising to see him rip into the Patriots offense during organized team activities.

In a video floating around on social media, O’Brien is seen loudly gesturing at his offense. Though the audio is unclear, the post claims O’Brien was calling out rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, telling him, “this isn’t LSU (expletive),” during a team drill.

Though the claim is unwarranted, it was enough to draw a reaction from a Patriots veteran.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why post this? Why is this even relevant?” Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills asked on Twitter. “You would think we should work on building up these young players rather than tear them down before they even start their careers.”

Mills’ response was a show of support for Boutte, though it’s uncertain whether the video actually showed O’Brien coming after the former LSU receiver specifically. If it was, Boutte is hardly the first NFL rookie to be reamed out during an OTA drill. It’s the nature of the business.

In his first season back, O’Brien has plenty on his plate already, so it wouldn’t be a bad thing if O’Brien was taking the time to coach up Boutte — who is contending for New England’s final wide receiver spot.

In short, the video is a whole lot of nothing.