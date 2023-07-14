Referring to Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ most important offseason acquisition would be a fair assessment, especially given how New England’s offense produced last season with Matt Patricia calling plays.

O’Brien’s experience on offense and proven track record as a coordinator made him the ideal choice to return to Foxboro in 2023.

Ahead of the season, O’Brien’s pedigree earned him recognition as one of the NFL’s best offensive coordinators in a new column from Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Even with his multiyear absence from the NFL and a season with new personnel, O’Brien ranked as the league’s third-best offensive coordinator, according to Monson.

Monson shared the following thoughts on O’Brien’s capabilities entering this season:

Bill O’Brien the coach is excellent. He was undone somewhat by Bill O’Brien the personnel man, and so his tenure in Houston is, perhaps, unfairly remembered, but the Patriots secured a major upgrade at offensive coordinator this offseason. O’Brien has had success in the NFL in multiple stops, including New England, and was coaching an outstanding Alabama offense in college before his return to the professional ranks.

While the perception about O’Brien right now may be unfairly tainted by his stint as a head coach, it’s possible that it gets overly inflated this season by virtue of how good he might look in comparison to the disastrous plan that went before him. Either way, in a league low on proven commodities, O’Brien deserves a high ranking.

Last season at Alabama, O’Brien’s offense finished fourth in the nation in scoring with 41.4 points per game as the Crimson Tide went 11-2 with a victory in the Sugar Bowl over Kansas State.

In his previous stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, O’Brien’s unit finished second in the NFL with 513 total points, third in total yardage and third with 32.1 points per game. That offense had Tom Brady under center and weapons such as Wes Welker (122 catches for 1,569 yards) and Rob Gronkowski (17 touchdowns).

While New England’s current offense might not have the same level of playmakers, O’Brien’s scheme is NFL battle-tested with the capabilities to reignite the Patriots in 2023.