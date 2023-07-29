The Boston Red Sox have the best MLB record since the end of June.

The Red Sox go into this road trip at a season-high eight games above .500, facing the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series before heading to Seattle.

Boston looks to keep the bats alive Friday night against their National League opponent.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images