Niko Goodrum, who opted out of his Boston Red Sox contract on July 3 signed with the Korea Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants on Tuesday, per Yoo Jee-ho of Yonhap News Agency. He signed a $400,000 contract for the rest of the season.

Goodrum signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox this past offseason and was invited to Boston’s training camp roster. The 31-year-old was a contender to make the major league roster but he spent the 2023 season at Triple-A Worcester.

The utility player batted .280/.448/.440 in 65 games, and he hit eight home runs with 36 RBIs.

Goodrum played for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros prior to this season. He infamously got into a brawl when he was with the Tigers after Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu slid into him in a Sept. 27, 2021 game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Giants were 38-37 and fourth in the KBO standings when Goodrum signed with the club.