Red Sox Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule, With Opening Day On Road

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to resume the 2023 season after the Major League Baseball All-Star break, the team announced its 2024 schedule Thursday.

The Red Sox will begin next season on March 28 in Seattle against the Mariners on Opening Day. Boston’s first 10 games will be on the road as part of a West Coast trip that includes stops in Seattle, Oakland and Los Angeles.

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park for the home opener on April 9 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Among the headlining interleague matchups is a trip to Dodger Stadium after the 2024 All-Star break, the first time Boston has been there since finishing off the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series to win its fourth championship since 2004.

Former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts returns to Fenway Park for the first time as a visitor when the San Diego Padres come to town to round out the month of June.

The Red Sox meet the American League East rival New York Yankees for the first time in 2024 when the teams converge at Fenway Park from June 14-16. Boston hosts another division foe, the Tampa Bay Rays, from Sep. 27-29 to close out the 2024 regular season.