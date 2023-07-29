It has almost become an annual tradition at this point for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.

Sale will once again make Triple-A Worcester home for a little bit as he has progressed enough in his rehab from a stress reaction in his left scapula to begin a rehab assignment next week.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants that Sale is set for a rehab start Tuesday with Worcester and will pitch three innings in that appearance, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Sale is also expected to pitch next Sunday, too.

If all goes well for the veteran left-hander in those two outings, there’s a chance Sale could rejoin the Red Sox sometime the following week.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-time All-Star hasn’t pitched for Boston since June 1. Sale found his groove after a rocky start to this season, going 4-0 over his last six starts with a 2.25 ERA, .191 opponent batting average against and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Sale threw a simulated inning Thursday in Worcester and came out of it feeling “great.” He’s also open to any role upon getting back with the Red Sox.

And that feels like it will be sooner rather than later with Sale taking another step in the rehab process.